This Nonprofit is Providing Native American Communities With Access to Nutrient-Dense, Culturally Affirming Foods—and It's Helping People Eat Healthier

Since The Cultural Conservancy's mission is focused on the protection and revitalization of Indigenous cultures and ancestral lands, environmental protection is naturally part of the equation; food systems bring all those elements together in a synergistic and holistic way. As Native people, we cannot talk about food without talking about the health of the land and how it's connected to our larger culture. From our rooted plant relatives, for example, how can we talk about corn without talking about Corn Mother? Or the "three sisters" of Native agriculture (corn, beans and squash)? Or how to make the best masa for tortillas? From our finned relatives, we cannot talk about salmon without discussing the health of the rivers and oceans, the different fishing nets used and the best marinade and sauce to cook with. Food opens a window to examine the whole, where we can start with one single seed, such as an acorn, and end up with a thriving 400-year-old oak tree where Pomo gatherers sing acorn-gathering songs and practice cultural controlled burns to help the oak thrive.