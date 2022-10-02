After Losing His Sense of Smell from COVID-19, an Italian Gastronomer Discovered How to Get It Back

Historically there have been treatments available for those experiencing issues with their sense of smell. Scientists and doctors around the world began proposing various remedies that ranged from essential oil therapy to getting hit on the head by a chiropractor, yet they often didn't help or even exacerbated the problem. But there might be a silver lining for those suffering from this condition: according to Federica Genovese, a neuroscientist at Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia who's studying the chemosensory effects of COVID-19, olfactory neurons are some of the few groups of neurons capable of cyclically regenerating throughout our lives. Simply put, this should cause the sense of smell to return with time. But when intense inflammation—like that caused by COVID-19—destroys these neurons, the regeneration process can go wrong, causing unexpected olfactory distortions.