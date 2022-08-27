So What Is Veganic Farming, Anyway?

"Veganic farming right now is where organic farming was about 50 years ago," says Mona Seymour, Ph.D., an associate professor of urban and environmental studies at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, who has been tracking the growth of this type of agriculture. There are roughly 55 known veganic farms in the United States, and Seymour sees momentum building among both producers and consumers. Nick Frank, a sous chef at a Burlington, Vermont, restaurant, was excited to learn about the veganic practices at Arbor Farmstead. "The organic sticker is a big seller for everyone and, in Vermont, you don't have to try too hard to find locally grown organic food," Frank says. "But what they are doing at Arbor Farmstead is going that extra mile."