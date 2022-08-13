Why the Most Popular Seafood in the U.S. Is Now Being Farmed in Hundreds of Indoor Pools Across the Country

The operation is about as under the radar as it gets. Orders for Jeff Howell's shrimp (sold under the brand Triple J Farms) have had a two-month-long waiting list despite Howell doing no advertising outside of a few social media posts and a handful of community news articles. (As of publication, they are currently open to the public for orders without the wait.) Howell believes people want to know where their food comes from, and says that when he gives tours, visitors often become instant customers after he talks about overfishing and the perils of the global shrimp industry.