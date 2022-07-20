Aubrey Gordon & Michael Hobbes—the Hosts of the Podcast Maintenance Phase—Will Make You Rethink Everything You Know About Nutrition

The problem with statements about the health impacts of being overweight, the two argue frequently, is not that fatness is associated with higher risks for certain health conditions and higher mortality rates. They don't question that. However, doctors and researchers, not to mention thinner people, too often assume that obesity is the root cause of health problems and not a symptom. "We have been told this extremely simple story about obesity for so long, that it's really hard to look at it any other way." Hobbes says on one episode. Researchers downplay systemic racial bias, poverty, lack of health insurance—all factors shown to have major impacts on health—because they haven't investigated their own assumption that fat people should be thin.