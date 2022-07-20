2022 American Food Heroes

With our sixth annual list, we celebrate the pursuits of those trying to make the world a better place through the great unifier—food.
Jonathan Kauffman July 20, 2022

In uncertain times like these, it's good to remember that heroes walk among us.

For the sixth year now, EatingWell presents our American Food Heroes to honor people who have taken on the challenge of making the world better. Each year since 2017, our editors have consulted with dozens of experts, as well as our readers, to recognize people who are changing the way we eat.

In a time of pandemics and political upheaval, this year's honorees remind us how much one person (or, in one case, a duo), harnessing tremendous smarts and passion, can achieve.

Some members of this year's class have turned their fame into a tool, mobilizing the greater public to support communities in need. Other honorees have made us rethink our casual assumptions about food, nutrition and health. One of this year's heroes has quietly, patiently built an organization that is changing agriculture around the world.

We honor them for their vision. We honor them for their tenacity. We honor them for helping us all become better citizens.

`
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com