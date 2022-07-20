Stephen Satterfield is Changing the Way We Tell Stories About Food

Whetstone, and Satterfield's encompassing vision, emerged out of a series of formative experiences in food. As a young man, he attended culinary school in Portland, Oregon, where he fell in love with wine and became a sommelier instead of a chef. He was often the only Black sommelier in the room, and so he traveled to South Africa to meet African winegrowers—and found many who were living hand-to-mouth on what had been their ancestral lands, working for white-owned companies. "It really opened my eyes about a universal story about anti-Black racism and the harmful, lingering impacts of colonization," he says. Once he moved to San Francisco and worked as a manager and sommelier at the popular farm-to-table restaurant Nopa, he started a Tumblr blog to tell the stories of the restaurant's relationships with farmers and the broader community. It was the genesis of his mission for Whetstone.