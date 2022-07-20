Can Regenerative Agriculture Save the World's Grasslands? This Rancher Says Yes

One of the Savory Institute's largest successes is its Land to Market program, which launched in 2018. Companies that source meat, dairy, wool and leather from farms that practice holistic grazing can boast this seal on their packaging. Already, more than 70 major brands—from clothing companies like UGG and Burberry to food manufacturers such as Epic Provisions—have signed on. Both brands and ranchers have shown so much interest that the program now monitors 2.5 million acres of land to verify that farmers are improving soil health, reducing water pollution and improving biodiversity there. And Ibarra-Howell has seen the impact of the Savory Institute's work reach beyond the environmental and the economic. When the land grows healthier, and the environment shifts, there's a consciousness shift that happens, too, she says. "There's a very deep why that comes from a love of the land, a love of people and the desire to be the change," she says of the global regenerative agriculture movement she has helped build. "To have so many different cultures and so many different groups and so many different environments all united by that DNA of purpose is so important."