MLB All-Star Curtis Granderson Is Working to Strike Out Child Hunger

In 2007, when he was still in his 20s, Granderson started the Grand Kids Foundation to help children get active. He organized one-day baseball camps in and around Chicago for kids during his summer All-Star breaks, and joined Michelle Obama's 2010 "Let's Move!" campaign. But the more he learned about children's health, the more he realized that education, health and exercise were all connected to nutrition. "If I don't have food in my stomach, it doesn't matter what you're trying to teach me or what you want me to do," he explains now. "It's going to be hard for me to focus."