COVID-19 Almost Shut Down America's Chinatowns. Grace Young Is Fighting to Keep Them in Business

Young had not grown up in New York, but she was moved by the economic suffering of a neighborhood where she had shopped and dined for decades. In San Francisco, where the Chinese American writer grew up, trips to that city's bustling Chinatown meant attending family banquets or wandering around with her father, a liquor salesman whose accounts were primarily in the neighborhood. "He knew all the merchants in Chinatown," she says. "When you'd walk down Grant Avenue with my father, every few steps someone would yell out his name."