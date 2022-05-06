What Is Taperakia? For These Greek Moms, Sending Meals to Their Kids is an Act of Love

Children's opinions on taperakia vary. For some it's a welcome taste from home—"It was exciting [to receive] it and [my roommates] thought it was cool" says Katerina Bournou, who studied in Manchester, England—but for others their mom's homemade food is something they haven't yet had a chance to miss. Grown-up enough to own a restaurant in Athens, Kallidis, who still gets taperakia from his mom, now sees it as symbolic. "I don't want to waste even a single grain of rice from [her] tuppers," he says. "Because it comes from my mom it's more precious than gold to me." For him—as for his mother—her lovingly prepared stuffed peppers and grape leaves are a way to communicate, to be together while apart, and to maintain their bond across time and distance.