Chef Simileoluwa Adebajo Is Serving Up Nigerian Comfort Food in San Francisco—Try Her Recipes at Home

"It was so spicy that she would always leave six giant bottles of water on the table for us because we needed to drink water while we ate it and immediately after but it was so good you kept eating," Adebajo remembers. It was everything that she says characterizes Nigerian food: bold, flavorful, spicy, soulful. "It was a way to recap our weeks and to share challenges and victories. We left feeling that the next week would be better just because we were able to speak to each other about it."