"You see, it's like yin and yang here," Frankie the Fish told me near the end of our staycation as he drove me down Rockaway Boulevard, the remains of the old bungalow communities on one side, gentrifying condos soaring up on the other. Frankie eventually got his boat out of his living room, patched everything up and now he's out on the water again. The squalls and hurricanes that periodically wipe the Rockaways clean will surely come again. But for the moment Frankie is fishing, the surfers are hanging 10, and an armada of chefs of a dozen nations are cooking up their own storms. It may technically be a staycation, but Rockaway takes you places you never thought you'd go.