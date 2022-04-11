All the Reasons Why You Should Eat More Beans—Plus Unique Varieties to Try

If you need some convincing on why you should make eating more beans a priority, did you know that it's one of the best things we can do for better overall health? You'll up your fiber intake (most of us don't eat enough), which can help you lose weight or maintain a healthy weight, promote healthy digestion and slash your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, certain cancers and other chronic diseases. Beans also provide antioxidants and micronutrients, such as zinc, B vitamins, iron, manganese and phosphorus.