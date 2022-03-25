A Complicated Battle in the Gulf of Maine Threatens to Take Lobster Off the Menu

These issues are also troubling Maine lobstermen, sparking 400 of them to stage a protest in Augusta, the state capital, in April 2021, and are clearly echoed by Governor Mills, who recently banned wind development inside 3 miles from shore—the most productive area for lobstering. Still, the state is moving forward, launching an initiative to ease carefully into the wind business, testing an array of 10 to 12 floating turbines 30 miles off Portland's coast and then studying the effect. "Fishermen have largely been run over by the federal leasing process," Diamond Offshore Wind CEO Chris Wissemann told me. He grew up on Long Island and summered in Maine and was deeply influenced by the die-off of lobsters, scallops and mussels due to climate change that he had witnessed in his own backyard since he was a child. And he claims to want to come up with a wind solution that will take fishermen's concerns to heart. "At most, it's a small percentage of the Gulf of Maine that would be necessary to satisfy the state goals to get to net zero. The idea is that a few percent set aside to really mitigate the impact on the other 96% seems like a pretty good trade. And the research array is the first stake in the sand to make sure when it does go to scale it's done responsibly."