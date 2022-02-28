Why One Cookbook Author Starts Every Morning with a Bowl of Miso Soup—Plus, Other Ways to Use Miso

Every morning for nearly 40 years,I've made fresh miso soup for my family. I prepare enough dashi for the whole week and keep it in the fridge, so I am already halfway there. I pour the dashi in a pot, bring it to a boil, add sliced daikon or broccoli or whatever veggie scrap I find in the fridge, then turn down the heat, add cubes of soft tofu and cook just until they're warmed though. While that's happening, I dissolve some miso in dashi and stir it in to the pot. The soup gets ladled into bowls and sprinkled with sliced scallions and a pinch of shichimi pepper. It's ready in no time. Miso soup is my husband's coffee alternative. It's what I eat instead of toast. It gets our engines running. Just like the millions of Japanese people who practice this ritual, our breakfast is not complete without it.