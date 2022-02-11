The Future of Farming Is in Crisis—Here's What's Being Done to Safeguard Our Food System

Out of desperation, the McDougalls decided to give Savory's methods a try. After all, they had nothing to lose. As a test run, they bought a few dozen chickens and kept them in a 10­by­10­ foot pen, which they moved across the stony ground twice a day. The change was remarkable and nearly instantaneous. By the end of the summer, the strip of field the birds had worked looked like someone had rolled a lush, green carpet over it. The chickens had scratched through the hard crust of the soil, fertilized the ground with their droppings, and left behind a thatch of dead weeds that acted as a mulch and helped the soil retain moisture. Today, that land provides a living for the McDougalls and their two young kids. Fields that once barely fed a dozen horses now support 200 sheep, also raised according to regenerative principles. The ground has become so fertile that the McDou­galls could easily add more animals if they had buyers for them. The costs of agrichemicals, which once amounted to more than $20,000 a year, have dropped to zero, and the unspent money goes toward the salary of one full­-time and one part-­time em­ployee. "By managing our animals in this way, we've converted a negative feedback loop, where the land deteriorated, into a positive one where everything gets stronger each year," says Jesse, who now makes a side income consulting with other farmers wanting to transition to regenerative practices.