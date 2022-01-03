Why the Most Expensive Spice in the World Is Now Growing in Hundreds of Small American Farms

For Calabash Gardens in Vermont, that partner is Lemonfair Saffron, a company started in 2017 by Parker Shorey. Shorey thinks of himself as "the pollinator bee" helping Vermont saffron growers reach markets in New York City, where he is based, and beyond. He pays farmers at least 50% of his retail price (currently $56 a gram) for bulk saffron, then takes it through an added drying process by spreading the threads on copper trays over the coals of a maple-wood fire. This fire-drying technique is traditional in colder climates where saffron is grown, and Shorey learned it from growers in Tuscany. Though much trickier than using the sun or a commercial dehydrator as most growers do (the first time Shorey tried it he accidentally tipped several hundred dollars' worth of saffron into the coals), drying saffron over a fire "brings out the radiant color and mild fruity aroma of fresh saffron," he says. He sees saffron following in the footsteps of the craft cider and artisanal cheese that are now mainstays of Vermont's food culture but were rare a decade ago.