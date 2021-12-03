Why the Karamu Feast Is My Favorite Part of Kwanzaa—and a Simple Menu to Celebrate

Although Kwanzaa is a relatively recent holiday that was only initiated in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, Ph.D., a Black Power activist, it has become a fundamental part of the year's end for many African Americans—a time to celebrate African culture and connect to their roots. The seven-day holiday runs from December 26 through January 1. Kwanzaa celebrants each have their own favorite parts of the holiday. My favorite parts of the holiday are those that speak of the history of Africa and its diaspora and those that bring together family and community.