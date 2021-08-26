Food offers us a chance to examine who we really are as a nation, as well as to celebrate our unique foodways. What I have found is that today we are looking to discover new ways of eating, new ingredients we didn't know about, and new dishes that we haven't tried. American food is an ever-evolving landscape, composed of so many influences, past and present. What is traditional today may not be traditional in 50 years or even 20 years from now, and that all depends on who's settled here, who's coming now and who's about to come.