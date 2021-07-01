There are no quick fixes, but there is a real movement underway to undo the damage and bring the bugs back. On my way out of the lab, Fierer shows me two large framed photos hanging on the wall. The images were taken in 2017 in Antarctica; he and his research team spent two months there collecting soil samples from exposed ground in the Transantarctic Mountains. "We wanted to see what types of microbes can live in the extreme conditions found in this area—cold, dry and salty soils," he says. Indeed, they found bacteria and fungi surviving in areas that had recently been covered in ice. What he discovered was that soil microbes are terrestrial die-hards. After all, they have been around for an estimated 4 billion years. "Don't worry about them being eradicated," says Fierer. That's good news, because as humans continue to pursue strategies to live longer and healthier, the soil microbiome may be the one thing in the end that helps save us all.