Dante and Mocha, Lefevre's dogs, are Lagotto Romagnolos, an Italian breed famed for its truffling prowess. Curly mops with bright eyes, they are bounding from tree to tree, unearthing truffles as if they'd studied a treasure map in advance. Unlike many truffle dogs that are better trained to leave the treasure alone, Dante and Mocha have no qualms about trying to eat the ones they find. The only way to prevent this is to race behind them and snatch away the goods—which is what Lefevre and I do for the next three hours while he tries to explain to me how one of America's most amazing wild foods could have been so completely overlooked, and how truffles just might be a godsend to the local ecology and economy.