2021 American Food Heroes

Each year since 2017, our editors have consulted with experts around the country as well as you, our readers, to nominate people who are changing the way we eat. We've chosen many of this year's honorees for the ways they have illuminated new paths out of the morass of problems our country has been dealing with. Be it distributing masks and meals, championing plant-based eating to help both people and planet, or supporting young farmers, they're building an America that is more environmentally responsible, more racially and economically equitable, and healthier. Most of all, they show that change is possible-and how all of us, working together, can accomplish it.