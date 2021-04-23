The Best Cutting Boards, According to Our Test Kitchen

While Dexas makes cutting boards in a variety of materials, their plastic version was the clear favorite during the tests. Thanks to the grip on the perimeter of the board, the Dexas didn’t move a single inch during the test. With that kind of stability, you can have peace of mind knowing your board won’t budge when cutting produce. In addition to the useful grip, the cutting board checks the other two features boxes with a well and a double-sided design that makes it easy to distinguish between the two. Aside from the handy features, the affordability of the board along with its dishwasher-safe status makes the Dexas a great purchase.

Buy it: Bed Bath & Beyond, $16 for a 14½-by-11-inch board