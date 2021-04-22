Le Creuset’s Colorful Wine Sleeve Will Keep Your Wine Chilled, Even on Warm Days

To keep your wine bottle chilled, slide it into Le Creuset's Wine Cooler Sleeve. Before using, simply store the sleeve in the freezer, which will activate the cooling gel. Then, when you're ready to entertain, just slip in the bottle of wine and it will stay insulated for over 90 minutes. Since the whole bottle and its contents will be chilled, you won't have to add ice cubes to your glass, which would dilute the flavor.