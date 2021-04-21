Our Place Always Pan
Our Editors Are Obsessed with the Always Pan— and It’s on Major Sale Right Now
With over 14,000, 5-star reviews you’ll want to take advantage of this limited time offer for $30 off.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
I kept hearing about the Our Place Always Pan (it was all over Instagram) and thought, there's no way it can live up to the hype. When the company offered to send me one, I figured I should try it. After all, it's my job to be in the know about the latest food and cooking trends. Turns out, I choose this pan over almost every other pan (and pot) in my kitchen. Luckily, it's on sale right now for $30 off with the code GOODTASTE30 and would be a perfect gift for Mother's Day, a new grad who loves to cook, or yourself (no judgement!).
Their Always Pan is a cult favorite for good reason. For starters, it's gorgeous and comes in eight colors to match any kitchen (mine is Heat, a vibrant red that pops in my black and white kitchen). But beyond looks, the pan has to work, and this one does. The Always Pan can braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry and boil. According to Our Place it replaces your, "fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula and spoon rest."
One of my favorite things about it? The non-toxic, nonstick coating is a breeze to clean. I usually add a healthy fat to my pan (for flavor and health benefits), but nothing has even come close to sticking and it wipes clean very easily.
I use it for making scrambled eggs in the morning, fajitas and curries for dinner and one-pot pastas. The pan has deep enough sides that it can handle saucier dishes, but it's small enough to just cook up a couple of eggs. Other editors on our team rave about how easy it is to use and clean. Plus, they love how ergonomic it is (it comes with a wooden spoon and steamer basket that nestle in the pan for easy storage).
With over 14,000, 5-star reviews, it's not just our team that loves the Always Pan. One reviewer writes, "This pan is amazing! It cooks evenly and a simple rinse and wipe is all it takes to clean it! I have purchased two and plan to purchase more!" Another claims, "I love it. Light weight [sic], easy to clean and you can use it so many ways. I probably use it daily and my old pans sit in the cabinet."
Another fan was inspired to write up their review while cooking breakfast. "I'm sautéing spinach for part of my breakfast and I'm inspired to share my experience with my blue beauty. Cooking with the pan is great. Cleaning the pan is otherworldly simple. For a person prone to "soak" pans for far too long, the ease with which I can wipe it down and be done motivates me to do so. And, if you ask anyone I've lived with, that is a bit of a miracle!" As a former pan-soaker myself, I can say that I never need to with my Always Pan.