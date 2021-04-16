The Best Salad Spinners, According to Our Test Kitchen

Regardless of the type of spinner you choose, salad spinners come with three main components: a lid, a colander and an outer bowl. To use a salad spinner, simply wash the produce in the colander before fitting it into the outer bowl. For greens that just need a quick rinse, you can simply run water over them in the colander. For sandy or dirty greens (looking at you, spinach), put the greens in the colander inside of the outer bowl, fill with water, agitate the greens with your hand, and let the dirt sink to the bottom. Empty and repeat as necessary (You might need to use several changes of water.) Once your greens are clean, attach the lid and, depending on the model, spin the greens with whatever motion is required.