3 Things I’m Buying Myself to Make Exercise More Enjoyable

Whether I'm out for a walk or riding the stationary bike, music makes any workout more enjoyable. But I might be one of the few people who still wears headphones with a wire. I find them more comfortable, but it can get frustrating when the wire gets tangled up or swings wildly when I'm moving. Luckily, this clip from iMangoo is designed to keep the wires in place by attaching them to your shirt (or the belt of your new fanny pack!). Either way, this clip eliminates the uncomfortable situation of having your headphones jerked out of your ears because they've gotten caught on something.