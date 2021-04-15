a selection of 3 fitness related items on a designed background
3 Things I’m Buying Myself to Make Exercise More Enjoyable
Getting my steps in has never been easier.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Exercise is an important part of any healthy routine. Not only are there physical benefits to getting up and moving, but exercise can also have mental health benefits. Each week, the World Health Organization recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity or at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise, but most adults don't meet these guidelines.
And until recently, I was also slacking in the exercise department. Luckily, this simple trick sparked my motivation, and I'm eager to keep going. To help keep up my exercise streak, I'm buying these three things that will make it more enjoyable. From a stylish fanny pack to a sleek water bottle, it'll be no sweat to achieve my exercise goals (OK, there might be a little sweat).
3 Things to Make Exercise More Enjoyable
A Fanny Pack
I love going on walks around my neighborhood. Not only is it a free workout, but it's also an easy way to get fresh air after spending a day inside sitting at my computer. Plus, there are some great health benefits associated with walking—including helping your heart and improving blood sugar.
But one issue I run into when walking is dealing with everything I need to carry. Between my phone, a mask, keys and a pack of tissues (allergy season is a real struggle), I quickly run out of room in my pockets. So to make things easier, I'm buying a fanny pack. Not only are fanny packs stylish, but they're practical and can be used on walks, runs or activities like paddleboarding and skiing.
This fanny pack from Herschel Supply Co. is perfect for my neighborhood strolls. There's a handy clip for my keys and I can choose between three color options. Or if you're a runner, the Nathan fanny pack won't jostle around when you move since it fits close to the body (buy it: Amazon, $19).
A Water Bottle
Drinking water is always important, but it's especially crucial when you're sweating and getting your heart rate up (no one wants to accidentally pass out on a hot day because they're dehydrated). To stay hydrated, I'm investing in a YETI water bottle, which will keep my water cool as I exercise. Not only does it come in a variety of colors, but this 26-ounce bottle includes a chug cap for easy access when I need a quick sip. Plus, the bottle is dishwasher-safe and made from durable stainless steel, so it won't break if it's accidentally dropped on the ground (aka how I've damaged many water bottles in the past).
A Clip for Headphones
Whether I'm out for a walk or riding the stationary bike, music makes any workout more enjoyable. But I might be one of the few people who still wears headphones with a wire. I find them more comfortable, but it can get frustrating when the wire gets tangled up or swings wildly when I'm moving. Luckily, this clip from iMangoo is designed to keep the wires in place by attaching them to your shirt (or the belt of your new fanny pack!). Either way, this clip eliminates the uncomfortable situation of having your headphones jerked out of your ears because they've gotten caught on something.