This Easy Pinterest Formula Makes My Container Gardens Look Perfect Every Time

When I was a kid, I checked out the same gardening book from the library every single week. (I got so obsessed with plants that I'd tell people about my favorite flower: a spooned osteospermum. How I had friends is truly beyond me.) All of that to say, I've always loved flowers and knew that when I had my own home I'd plant them everywhere. But as it turns out, gardening is a pretty intense hobby and flowers can require a lot of TLC and patience (which I sorely lack). So I tend to plant low-maintenance perennials in the yard and stick to planters for adding showy blooms and seasonal color.