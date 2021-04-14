portrait of Ree Drummond on a designed background
5 Kitchen Tools That Ree Drummond Can’t Live Without
Find out what tools the Pioneer Woman absolutely needs in her kitchen to create delicious meals.
Ree Drummond, host of The Pioneer Woman on Food Network, is known for her rustic and delicious approach to cooking. Whether it's a cheesy appetizer or carrot fries with ketchupy ranch, it's safe to say we're big fans of the meals Drummond whips up. But no successful meal can be made without the help of some kitchen tools.
So when EatingWell got the chance to chat with the Pioneer Woman via email, we asked about the kitchen gadgets she can't live without. Check out Drummond's five must-have tools—plus, shop the picks so you can recreate recipes like creamy broccoli carbonara and this 4-ingredient appetizer in your own kitchen.
A Nakiri-Style Knife
Drummond says, "I have to have a great knife and cutting board!" And while there are plenty of styles to choose from, Drummond opts for a nakiri-style signature knife, which has a straight, symmetrical edge. This classic Japanese-style knife is Drummond's "go-to piece of cutlery."
A Cutting Board
No knife is complete without a sturdy cutting board to use it on! This wood cutting board from Drummond's collection is perfect for chopping, slicing, dicing and more. (And when you're done cooking, learn how to clean your cutting board.)
All-Purpose Slotted Spatula
A spatula is a handy tool when it comes to sautéing, flipping and more. For Drummond, this tool comes in handy whenever she makes her go-to weeknight dinner, which consists of a pan-fried protein and a side of stir-fried veggies.
Slow Cooker
An easy slow-cooker meal is perfect for any weeknight, and it comes in handy for Drummond and her family on the ranch. Drummond's collection features plenty of gorgeous floral slow cookers that would look great on any table.
Wooden Spoons
Drummond says, "you can't beat a canister of old tried-and-true wooden spoons," and we couldn't agree more. A wooden spoon is great for using with a cast-iron skillet or Dutch oven as it won't scratch the surface.