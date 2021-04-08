3 Lightweight Face Masks I'm Buying to Stay Cool and Protected This Summer

Though we're starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel as more people get vaccinated for COVID-19, it's important to continue social distancing and wearing a mask to stop the spread of the virus (yep, even if you're fully vaccinated!). But as summer approaches and the weather warms up, the idea of wearing a heavy face mask seems much less appealing. In an effort to beat the heat and stay protected, I've been searching for some lightweight, breathable masks to add to my collection. Even if you already have a mask you love, it's worth stocking up on some new ones this summer since you should be washing your reusable face mask after every use. Here are three lightweight options I'll be buying to get through the dog days of summer.