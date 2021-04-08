3 Lightweight Face Masks I'm Buying to Stay Cool and Protected This Summer

This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now—from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products—plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.
Though we're starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel as more people get vaccinated for COVID-19, it's important to continue social distancing and wearing a mask to stop the spread of the virus (yep, even if you're fully vaccinated!). But as summer approaches and the weather warms up, the idea of wearing a heavy face mask seems much less appealing. In an effort to beat the heat and stay protected, I've been searching for some lightweight, breathable masks to add to my collection. Even if you already have a mask you love, it's worth stocking up on some new ones this summer since you should be washing your reusable face mask after every use. Here are three lightweight options I'll be buying to get through the dog days of summer.
I know these are a little pricey at $34 for three masks, but they're made of a sweat-wicking fabric that's comfy, stretchy and super breathable for sweltering summer days. These masks come in a Black three-pack or a three-pack of Black, Grape Thistle (dusty lavender) and Dark Chrome (mauve). Bonus: they have soft adjustable ear loops and cord locks to let you perfectly customize your fit.
Muslin is a finely woven, incredibly lightweight fabric that gets softer with every wash (read: it's an ideal material for your summer face mask). This one comes in a ton of colors and you can purchase adult, teen or kid sizes. Plus, I love that you can order a single mask, or multipacks of 3, 5 or 7 masks.
These Amazon masks have over 87,000 5-star reviews. Though they have three layers of protection, reviewers say these face masks are incredibly lightweight and comfy. One reviewer says, "I was using disposable [masks] and they were twice as hot. They are super comfortable and soft and dip at the cheekbones like I wanted." Another reviewer says, "I've been through about 6 masks now and I've FINALLY found comfort and breathability." Bonus: A few reviews mention that this mask protects against the dreaded glasses fog. Choose from four sizes (small, medium, large and extra large) and over a dozen colorways.
Jaime Milan is EatingWell's digital editor for all things newsy and trending. She's always on the hunt for the latest and greatest things to share with EatingWell's readers. In her spare time, you can find her experimenting in the kitchen, tackling home projects with her husband or taking pics of her very photogenic American Eskimo Dog, Grits. Follow her on Instagram at @jaimemmilan.