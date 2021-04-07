The 7 Best Cleaning Tools to Help You Clean Smarter—Not Harder

Even if your washing machine doesn't look dirty, chances are, it's hiding some filth. This bestselling Amazon find includes six septic tank-safe foaming tablets that dissolves to remove residue and refresh the inside of top- and side-loading washers. "I have been using bleach to clean my machine for some time, but decided to give this a try a few months ago. My very first clean with Affresh left me surprised and delighted for not only did it clean my machine, it eliminated the nasty smell that always transferred to my clothes thanks to a build up of mold I didn't even know about. Every month now, I toss a tablet into the drum and let it work its magic. Now, my machine is cleaner than ever, and my clothes always smell wonderfully fresh," one user confirms.