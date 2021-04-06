This $8 Baking Mat Means You'll Never Have to Scrub a Sheet Pan Again

These baking mats fit a standard sheet pan (also called a half-sheet sized pan) and unlike wasteful parchment paper, they can be used over and over again. The nonstick silicone surface really does a fantastic job keeping food from sticking and you can use less oil or nonstick spray when using these mats. This is especially nice since cooking at higher temperatures can cause those oils to smoke, and nobody likes burned oil flavor. You can use these baking mats up to 480 degrees F but you'll want to avoid anything higher, like broiling.