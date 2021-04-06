This $8 Baking Mat Means You'll Never Have to Scrub a Sheet Pan Again

As much as I love cooking up some chicken thighs or even a whole sheet-pan dinner, it's no secret that sheet pans can be clunky and hard to clean. And the last thing I want to do after a relaxing dinner is start scrubbing. That's where these reusable baking mats from Amazon come in handy. Simply lay one down before topping your sheet pan—not only will it keep your food from sticking, but it also makes cleanup way easier.
These baking mats are from Amazon's Basics line and come in a pack of two for just $15—or about $7.50 per mat—which is super affordable compared to similar products. For instance, a Silpat baking mat, which is French-made and arguably the "original" baking mat, is $25 for just one. But the lower price of these Amazon mats in no way means a lesser product—in fact, there are over 30,000 positive 5-star reviews for this item.
These baking mats fit a standard sheet pan (also called a half-sheet sized pan) and unlike wasteful parchment paper, they can be used over and over again. The nonstick silicone surface really does a fantastic job keeping food from sticking and you can use less oil or nonstick spray when using these mats. This is especially nice since cooking at higher temperatures can cause those oils to smoke, and nobody likes burned oil flavor. You can use these baking mats up to 480 degrees F but you'll want to avoid anything higher, like broiling.
You can clean the mats by hand with dish soap or can put them in the dishwasher (top rack only). Note that if you do cook something that ends up releasing a lot of liquid, you'll probably have to give your sheet pan a quick clean with a sponge to get rid of any food that leached underneath the mat. But a few swipes with a sponge is a whole lot easier that the elbow grease required to clean up stuck-on messes!
Avoid the temptation to cut your food while still it's still on the baking mat and instead transfer to a cutting board, so you don't end up slicing through the mat.
If you don't already own reusable, nonstick baking mats, now's the time to treat yourself! And at just $8 per mat, it's well worth the money—not to mention all the time and energy you'll save on cleanup.