7 Heart-Healthy Snacks You Can Buy on Amazon, According to a Dietitian

Having healthy snacks on hand means you'll have an easier time sticking to a healthy diet, like a heart-healthy diet, and will stay energized throughout the day. But what exactly are the best snack options if you're eating for a healthy heart and where can you get them? The answer: these dietitian-approved snacks you can get delivered to your door from Amazon. These heart-healthy snacks not only taste good bit they also will satisfy. Read our tips below for choosing the healthiest snacks and then check out our dietitian-approved favorites, from popcorn to granola bars.
Before we get into the list, let's talk a bit about what to consider when it comes to shopping for snacks online. Here are the questions that you should ask:
It's snack time! Go ahead and pull up the Amazon tab in your browser and start filling up your cart with these heart healthy items.
If dried fruit is your thing, then you'll love That's It Bars! The ingredient list is admirable and simple—it's just dried fruit—and the flavors include Apples Mango, Apples Blueberries and Apples Strawberries. If you're craving something sweet to pair with a different heart-healthy snack, consider their 0.7 oz bars—they're smaller versions of their original line of bars and are 60 calories and 2 grams of fiber compared to their full size 1.2 oz bar which supplies 100 calories and 3 grams of fiber. The minis come in a handy 24 count variety bag.
You may have noticed that popcorn typically ranks high on the "favorite snack food" list among dietitians. That's because it's such a delicious, nourishing and satisfying snack (thank you 3.5 grams fiber from whole grains!)...when done right. If you're into it, you can buy whole kernels and pop yourself (try our recipe for Homemade Microwave Popcorn). But if you're looking for something ready-to-go, may we suggest Skinny Pop brand's line of popcorn. Our personal favorites are SkinnyPop Original, White Cheddar, Sea Salt & Pepper and Twist of Lime. We're also big fans of their Mini Cakes which come in a variety of flavors, including Everything Bagel! They're also gluten free, dairy free and peanut and tree nut free!
Pistachios are a plant-powered, heart-healthy protein. Research suggests that eating 1.5 ounces per day of most nuts, like those little green pistachios, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease. We love Wonderful Brand Pistachios whose shell-on pistachios are just as delicious as they are fun to eat. Removing the shells yourself also helps with portion control—those shell remnants serve as a visual reminder of how much you've consumed. No mindless munching!
Crunchy, salty and dare-we-say, beautiful? Terra chips are anything but basic! The Original line of chips is made from root veggies, including yuka, parsnips and sweet potatoes, that are delicious enjoyed alone or served with yogurt dip or hummus. The Exotic Harvest line is a blend of carrots, blue potato and kabocha squash—almost too pretty to eat.... almost! A one ounce serving is 130 calories, 0.5 grams saturated fat, 3 grams of fiber and only 160 milligrams of sodium.
You don't always have the time or desire to roast your own chickpeas. That's okay! Luckily this heart-healthy snack can also be found on Amazon. Biena Roasted Chickpeas can cure your itch for crunch and salty with their Sea Salt variety. A single 1-oz serving (about 50 chickpeas) supplies 140 calories, 0 grams of saturated fat, 190 milligrams of sodium and a whopping 6 grams of dietary fiber. See why we love them?
Sometimes you just need a good granola bar—the ultimate hand-held snack—to cure your snack craving. RXBAR Minis fit the bill! Each bar is around 100 calories while also supplying 2 grams of fiber and 6 grams of protein. A close runner-up here are their Cinnamon Spice and Maple Oatmeal Packets, which, at 220 calories are a bit over our calorie threshold. However, if a bit of a bigger snack is what you need, these packets still have less than 220 milligrams sodium and less than 2 grams saturated fat per serving. You'll get an additional 20 calories, but each serving also provides 5 grams of fiber and 10 grams of protein.
Looking for a protein boost? Try canned tuna and salmon. Both are naturally rich in protein and heart-healthy omega 3 fatty acids. Wild Planet Foods is our top pick here. We appreciate their pledge to sustainable fishing as well as the top quality and flavor of their seafood. If you're craving tuna, try Skipjack or even their Albacore Wild Tuna either in cans or their single-serve pouch. And don't forget salmon—they have that too. Choose their "no-salt-added" varieties to stay under our recommended 200 milligrams sodium per serving.