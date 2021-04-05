7 Heart-Healthy Snacks You Can Buy on Amazon, According to a Dietitian

You may have noticed that popcorn typically ranks high on the "favorite snack food" list among dietitians. That's because it's such a delicious, nourishing and satisfying snack (thank you 3.5 grams fiber from whole grains!)...when done right. If you're into it, you can buy whole kernels and pop yourself (try our recipe for Homemade Microwave Popcorn). But if you're looking for something ready-to-go, may we suggest Skinny Pop brand's line of popcorn. Our personal favorites are SkinnyPop Original, White Cheddar, Sea Salt & Pepper and Twist of Lime. We're also big fans of their Mini Cakes which come in a variety of flavors, including Everything Bagel! They're also gluten free, dairy free and peanut and tree nut free!