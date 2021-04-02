This Delicious American-Made Soju Is Low-ABV with No Added Sugar for Easy Drinking

Traditionally, there are customs for drinking soju that include filling each other's glass, holding the bottle properly when you pour and turning away when you drink. While Kim and Kumm don't condemn those traditions, they want to move in another direction. "The Korean culture is still heavily rooted in patriarchy in the family," Kumm says. "And also in this hierarchical structure in the workplace, where ... there are all these nuanced drinking customs. But as Korean Americans, we largely don't participate in that. And especially with Carolyn as a woman. I mean, try to find a Korean woman that works in soju. There are very few, if any, that aren't the pin-up girl, who are actually at the forefront of the brand. I think we naturally reject those things. And they're barriers of entry for people to drink."