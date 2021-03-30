Drew Barrymore’s Full Kitchenware Line Just Dropped at Walmart—and It’s Absolutely Stunning

Drew Barrymore wears many hats: actress, mom, makeup brand owner, talk show host and cookbook collector. Now, she's adding designer to her resumé with the launch of Beautiful Kitchenware, a line of small appliances and cookware. While Barrymore gave fans a sneak peek of the collection earlier this month, the whole line just dropped—and so did my jaw when I saw the gorgeous options.
When she was creating the line with co-founder Shae Hong and Made By Gather, Barrymore says, "The reason I wanted to make the Beautiful line—the thing that really spoke to me that I thought I could offer into it—was my love of design." She wanted to craft pieces that felt more modern and sleek, which is why items like the 2-slice toaster and high performance blender are touchscreen, digital and free of knobs (the blender would be perfect for making this 5-ingredient green smoothie that Barrymore swears by).
And when it came to selecting the collection's colors, Barrymore says, "We just wanted to be playful with the colors, soft grays and these beautiful navy royal blues...these things are always out on display in your house, so when you look at them they should spark joy as Marie Kondo says." The Beautiful collection comes in a range of colors, including sage green, blueberry, oyster gray, black sesame and white icing.
The Beautiful collection is full of affordable and aesthetically pleasing items like the 6-quart Enamel Dutch Oven and the 11-inch Square Griddle Pan. Shop our favorite picks of the collection below—and be sure to add them to your cart ASAP as items are quickly selling out.
