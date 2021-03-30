Drew Barrymore’s Full Kitchenware Line Just Dropped at Walmart—and It’s Absolutely Stunning

When she was creating the line with co-founder Shae Hong and Made By Gather, Barrymore says, "The reason I wanted to make the Beautiful line—the thing that really spoke to me that I thought I could offer into it—was my love of design." She wanted to craft pieces that felt more modern and sleek, which is why items like the 2-slice toaster and high performance blender are touchscreen, digital and free of knobs (the blender would be perfect for making this 5-ingredient green smoothie that Barrymore swears by).