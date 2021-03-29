Keep Asparagus Fresh with This Container That Won’t Squash Your Stalks

Rubbermaid's FreshWorks Saver Container is designed to keep produce fresh while it's in the refrigerator. The lid of the Rubbermaid regulates the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide to create the perfect environment for your produce to stay in its best shape. And compared to other containers, this one has a built-in filter that doesn't need to be replaced over time. The container also has an elevated base to keep produce away from moisture, which can turn fruits and veggies soggy and mushy.