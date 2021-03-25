This 3-in-1 Vacuum Is One of Amazon’s Best Sellers—and It’s Under $40

Out of all the household cleaning chores, vacuuming is by far my favorite task. I find it oddly soothing (and satisfying) to clean the rug and hear the dirt and debris get sucked up. While my penchant for vacuuming might not be shared by all, your opinion just might change once you try the Bissell vacuum.
The Bissell Featherweight Lightweight Stick Vacuum is a workhorse in the cleaning department. This sleek vacuum is actually three vacuums in one, which is perfect if you have minimal storage space. You can clean your floors, couch and stairs with one appliance as the stick vacuum converts into a hand vacuum or stair vacuum with a few simple swaps.
Buy it: Amazon, $30-$40 depending on color
The handle on the upright stick vacuum comes off to create the handheld vacuum. Meanwhile the stair vacuum is created by attaching a floor nozzle to the handheld. This versatile vacuum also comes with a crevice tool that can attach to the handheld, and is perfect for cleaning couch cushions or under furniture.
The vacuum comes in three color options: black, blue and lime, and ranges from $30 to $40 depending on the color. This vacuum clocks in at less than four pounds, which makes carrying it up and down the stairs a breeze. When you need to empty the vacuum, just dump the contents directly in the garbage (you won't have to hassle with a bag).
With the ability to clean hard floors, carpets and more, it's no surprise that this budget-friendly vacuum is one of Amazon's best sellers. One reviewer asks "Where has this been my whole life?! It's like a powerful Dustbuster with a long handle" while another calls it "one of the best investments of my life."
Once you try the Bissell Featherweight Lightweight Stick Vacuum, vacuuming will become your favorite chore too.