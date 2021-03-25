4 Things I’m Buying to Deep Clean My House This Spring

This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now—from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products—plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.
I have waxed poetic in this column about my disdain for cleaning. I can name approximately 372,000 things I'd rather do on my day off than scrubbing the toilet or sanitizing my kitchen. So when I find products that actually make me want to clean (or at least make the process a little easier), I have to share them with you. Plus, the warmer spring weather makes me want to fling open my windows and summon woodland creatures to clean my home like in Snow White. But since I don't have any magical birds or bunnies to help me clean, I've rounded up four products that are basically like having an extra set of hands. These products all do double duty to help you get the job done faster, so you can get back to doing things you actually enjoy (like binging Netflix or going for a hike with your dog).
I noticed that my dishes weren't getting as clean as they used to, so I did some sleuthing online. It turns out that I needed to clean out my dishwasher's mesh trap (warning: the process is kind of gross). I wanted to take it a step further and make sure my entire dishwasher was clean, so I ran one of these phosphate-free, biodegradable dishwasher-cleaning tablets from Lemi Shine through for a cycle. My dishwasher was sparkling clean and smelled great.
Because I was on a roll, I decided to also clean out my disposal. I love these Lemi Shine tablets because you don't have to reach your hands down your sink or get dirty. You just run a pencil-thin stream of hot water down your drain, toss in one of these nifty pods and turn on your disposal. The pod dissolves and reacts with the water to create a lemon-scented cleaning foam that gets rid of any gunk in your disposal. Easy peasy!
Full disclosure: I just ordered this vacuum and am waiting on it to come in, but I had to tell you about it because I'm obsessed with the idea. This lightweight, cordless vacuum went viral on TikTok because it's essentially a vacuum-mop hybrid that can suck up everything from errant kitchen crumbs to spilled milk. The best part? It has a self-cleaning system that keeps the brushes and tubes sanitized and odor-free (so if you suck up that aforementioned milk, it won't affect the mop's functionality). I ordered the iFloor 3, which has a little bit longer run time, but the original iFloor also has amazing ratings and is a little less expensive (buy it: $175 on Amazon).
I hesitate to even share this product, because it smells so good that I want to keep it a secret. The scent is a warm and complex mix of fruits, florals, chocolate and amber—and it's strong (it stays on my sheets, towels and clothes for days, which I love!). I'm prone to migraines, and this scent doesn't bother me like some other detergents do. Pro tip: Since this detergent is a little pricey, I cut it with some unscented detergent (like this one from Seventh Generation, $13 on Amazon) to make it last longer.
These reusable dishcloths are super absorbent and ideal for wiping up messes with ease. Though they're meant for dishes and countertops, I love to use them all over the house since you can toss them in the dishwasher when you're done for easy cleanup. I'll definitely be ordering these adorable fruit ones for spring!
