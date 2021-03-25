4 Things I’m Buying to Deep Clean My House This Spring

I have waxed poetic in this column about my disdain for cleaning. I can name approximately 372,000 things I'd rather do on my day off than scrubbing the toilet or sanitizing my kitchen. So when I find products that actually make me want to clean (or at least make the process a little easier), I have to share them with you. Plus, the warmer spring weather makes me want to fling open my windows and summon woodland creatures to clean my home like in Snow White. But since I don't have any magical birds or bunnies to help me clean, I've rounded up four products that are basically like having an extra set of hands. These products all do double duty to help you get the job done faster, so you can get back to doing things you actually enjoy (like binging Netflix or going for a hike with your dog).