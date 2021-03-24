6 Condiments Ina Garten Always Keeps in Her Pantry

Tune into any episode of Ina Garten's show, Barefoot Contessa, and it's likely you'll hear her say, "Store-bought is fine." This popular saying is Garten's way of reassuring novice cooks like myself that not everything has to be homemade (it's also the phrase that's inspired hundreds of hilarious memes). And one area in Garten's kitchen where you'll find store-bought ingredients is the pantry.
On her website, Garten has pages dedicated to the ingredients that she buys instead of makes. While she chooses to buy ingredients like De Cecco pasta and Libby's pumpkin puree, it was the common, everyday condiments that stood out to me. From vanilla extract to balsamic vinegar, check out Garten's go-to staples below and get them for your own pantry.
This mustard is made with whole seeds and has a slightly grainy texture, making it perfect for sandwiches, vinaigrettes and more. We’re betting that Ina uses it in her recipes for Mustard-Roasted Potatoes and Mustard-Roasted Fish.
Use this tart, 12 month-aged vinegar as a dressing for salad, on chicken or drizzled over a caprese-inspired salmon. The vinegar should be stored in a cool, dark place for optimal flavor and freshness.
When Ina refers to “good vanilla,” she’s talking about this exact brand of extract. Though it’s not technically a condiment, this vanilla is perfect for baking cakes and other sweet treats. If a recipe calls for another type of vanilla, i.e., bean, powder or paste, you can use this extract as a substitution.
Mayonnaise makes any sandwich better, and this classic brand is Garten’s go-to choice (Hellmann’s was also Julia Child’s pick). You can store this in the pantry, but be sure to keep in the fridge after opening for optimal taste.
Compared to Maille’s mustard, Grey Poupon’s Dijon mustard has a smoother and creamier texture. It has a spicy and sharp taste that would work well with ham or turkey. Ina loves using Dijon in her Vinaigrette for Green Salad and Chicken Thighs with Creamy Mustard Sauce.
Add a kick of heat to your next meal with the addition of Sriracha. You could use it in our Sriracha, Egg & Avocado Overnight Oats or Baked Sriracha-Coconut Chicken Tenders for a bold and flavorful bite.
