These Drink Covers Will Prevent Bugs from Bothering You as You Enjoy the Warm Weather

We've all been there: You're sitting outside enjoying the warm weather with a cocktail in hand when you notice a bug swimming around in your glass. Not only does it ruin a perfectly good drink, but it can also ruin your mood if you accidentally swallow the unwanted critter (or maybe this has just happened to me?). So as the weather starts to warm, protect your drinks with Coverware's Drink Tops.
These handy drink covers work for wine glasses, coffee mugs and more. To use, simply pop the cover on top of your beverage to keep bugs and debris out of your drink. Coverware has two options: a tap and seal cover or a ventilated cover.
The tap and seal cover grips the rim of the glass to help keep beverages warm or cold. Meanwhile, the ventilated cover is perfect for a glass of wine as the stainless-steel cover screen allows the drink to breathe. The ventilated cover is weighted, so you don't have to worry about it falling off on a windy day.
Both covers work on glasses up to 4 inches wide and are made from BPA-free silicone. The covers come in a pack of four and a variety of colors including red, teal, green, pink and more. Shop Coverware's Drink Tops below, and grab a set so you can enjoy a bug-free drink like our Basil Lemonade or Spring Rhubarb Cocktail all season long.