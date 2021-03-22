Keep Your Citrus Halves Fresh with This Handy Storage Tool

Spring is here, and it's the perfect time to enjoy the bright flavors of fresh citrus. From the use of lemon in our Linguine with Lemon Alfredo Shrimp to lime in our Cilantro-Lime Chicken Tacos, citrus adds a burst of acidity to any savory dish. Citrus is also a delicious addition in cocktails like this Honey Lemon Drop or these Layered Strawberry-Lime Margaritas. But when a recipe only calls for part of a lemon, don't fret; I've found the perfect tool for storing the unused half.