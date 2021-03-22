Keep Your Citrus Halves Fresh with This Handy Storage Tool

Spring is here, and it's the perfect time to enjoy the bright flavors of fresh citrus. From the use of lemon in our Linguine with Lemon Alfredo Shrimp to lime in our Cilantro-Lime Chicken Tacos, citrus adds a burst of acidity to any savory dish. Citrus is also a delicious addition in cocktails like this Honey Lemon Drop or these Layered Strawberry-Lime Margaritas. But when a recipe only calls for part of a lemon, don't fret; I've found the perfect tool for storing the unused half.
OXO's Silicone Citrus Saver Set is designed to store cut citrus and keep it fresh until the next time you need it. To use, simply place the fruit cut-side down onto the base and snap the lid shut. The silicone lid can be stretched and molded, so it will cover any size of citrus that you want to store.
With the silicone's flexibility, you won't squash or squeeze the citrus when you close the lid. And if juices run, the tight lid will keep them in the container, so you won't have to worry about spills in the fridge. When you've used up the citrus, the silicone can be removed for cleaning, and both the lid and the saver are dishwasher safe.
The Citrus Saver Set comes with two containers, one for lemons and one for limes, but they could also be used on oranges, grapefruit or other citrus fruits. Citrus adds a pop of color and freshness to any meal. Try it in recipes like Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Salmon with Potatoes & Peppers and Baked Lemon-Pepper Chicken for a meal that's perfect for spring and the warm weather.