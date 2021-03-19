Katie Lee Biegel Swears by These 5 Kitchen Tools for Easier Cooking

The celebrity chef is pretty down to earth when it comes to her must-have items—here’s what she keeps in her own kitchen.
Jaime Milan
March 19, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Katie Lee Biegel is the co-host of Food Network's The Kitchen, a cookbook author (check out her latest book, It's Not Complicated, which is available on Amazon for $25.49) and master of simple-but-super-tasty meals. We recently hopped on the phone to chat about what she eats in a day, her self-care routine and why she's a fan of uncomplicated cooking. Turns out, her no-fuss attitude in the kitchen extends to more than her recipes—she's also pretty low-key when it comes to her favorite kitchen tools and gadgets. Here are the five things she says she couldn't live without. (These happen to be some of our faves, too!)

Katie Lee Biegel's Favorite Kitchen Tools

Cast-Iron Skillet

She loves her Lodge cast-iron skillet. She uses her cast-iron skillet to make this drool-worthy Cast-Iron Skillet Porterhouse Steak that's featured in her newest cookbook. Bonus: This one is preseasoned, comes with a silicone handle and is only $33 on Amazon. 

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet, Pre-Seasoned with Silicone Hot Handle Holder , 10.25 Inch
SHOP IT
Amazon

Blender

Katie Lee Biegel says she couldn't live without a blender, "because I love a smoothie." In this video from TODAY, it looks like she's using this blender from Ninja. It's not only a total bargain at $99, but it's also perfect for whipping up healthy smoothies, soups, sauces and more. 

Ninja Professional Blender 1000W BL610
$99.99
SHOP IT
Target

Coffee Maker

She has a new baby at home, so caffeine is definitely necessary. She says, "I need coffee the minute I wake up." She adds that she has a Cuisinart coffee pot, which she says is great, but "nothing fancy at all." This one is programmable, so you can wake up to the smell of freshly brewed coffee first thing in the morning. 

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker with Glass Carafe
$99.95
( $185 save 46%)
SHOP IT
Williams Sonoma

Sheet Pans

Lee Biegel said that she and her husband "love a sheet-pan supper" for quick and easy meals. She says they look at what veggies and proteins they have, and roast them all on one pan. (We have a feeling she'd be into these 40 easy sheet-pan dinners!)

Williams Sonoma Goldtouch® Pro Corrugated Three Quarter Sheet
$39.95
SHOP IT

Parchment Paper

She truly is a woman after our own heart. She swears by parchment paper for things like baking cookies or roasted sheet-pan suppers because "it makes cleanup so easy." Anything to make our chore load a little lighter is a win in our book, too. We like this brand because it's an unbleached, bio-based product and it's totally compostable.

If You Care Parchment Baking Paper
SHOP IT
Amazon
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com