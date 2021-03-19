Katie Lee Biegel Swears by These 5 Kitchen Tools for Easier Cooking

Katie Lee Biegel is the co-host of Food Network's The Kitchen, a cookbook author (check out her latest book, It's Not Complicated, which is available on Amazon for $25.49) and master of simple-but-super-tasty meals. We recently hopped on the phone to chat about what she eats in a day, her self-care routine and why she's a fan of uncomplicated cooking. Turns out, her no-fuss attitude in the kitchen extends to more than her recipes—she's also pretty low-key when it comes to her favorite kitchen tools and gadgets. Here are the five things she says she couldn't live without. (These happen to be some of our faves, too!)