I Can’t Stop Eating This Low-Carb, High-Protein Chicken Jerky

I get sent a lot of snacks to try, and since I've been working from home I've had my husband sample them with me. We have very different palates, so I like to get his opinion. But here's the thing: he rarely likes the healthy snacks I get sent. He's a "meat and potatoes" kind of guy, so things like quinoa puffs, seaweed crisps or cauliflower crackers just aren't his speed. But recently I got sent some chicken bites from Brave Good Kind, and they were so delicious that we actually fought over the last bag.
I'm not a huge jerky person (it's way too salty and dry for my liking), so I didn't have high hopes when I first saw this product. But these Brave Good Kind chicken bites are incredibly tender (my husband described them as "fluffy," so take that how you will), and full of flavor without tasting like a salt brick. They come in three flavors: original (which tastes like a rotisserie chicken), teriyaki and hot honey. All of the flavors were delicious, but the hot honey earned a special place in our hearts for its sweet and slightly spicy notes.
Beyond flavor, these tender chicken bites are also a pretty healthy snack. They are gluten-free, have no artificial flavors or added nitrates or nitrites, and they are made from chickens that haven't been treated with antibiotics. On average, each serving (about half a bag) has 80 calories, 3 grams of fat, 9 to 10 grams of protein, 7 grams of carbs and about 6 grams of added sugar. My husband has type 1 diabetes, so I'm always on the lookout for lower-carb and lower-sugar snacks—and these chicken bites fit the bill perfectly. I also love that they're shelf-stable and pack a good amount of protein, so they're perfect for tossing into your car or gym bag for when the munchies strike and you need a quick option.
The only downside? Your family and friends will fight over them. Buy a few extra bags to hide in your secret stash, or be prepared to scuffle. (Buy them: $59.99 for 10 bags on Amazon)
