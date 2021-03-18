I Can’t Stop Eating This Low-Carb, High-Protein Chicken Jerky

Beyond flavor, these tender chicken bites are also a pretty healthy snack. They are gluten-free, have no artificial flavors or added nitrates or nitrites, and they are made from chickens that haven't been treated with antibiotics. On average, each serving (about half a bag) has 80 calories, 3 grams of fat, 9 to 10 grams of protein, 7 grams of carbs and about 6 grams of added sugar. My husband has type 1 diabetes, so I'm always on the lookout for lower-carb and lower-sugar snacks—and these chicken bites fit the bill perfectly. I also love that they're shelf-stable and pack a good amount of protein, so they're perfect for tossing into your car or gym bag for when the munchies strike and you need a quick option.