Ina Garten Swears by These Pop-Up Sponges for Tackling Kitchen Messes

The sponges arrive in a flattened, thin rectangle, and then expand when soaked in water. (Remember those toy seahorses that would double in size? These sponges are like that, but actually useful.) This ingenious design means that six sponges can fit into the space of one regular sponge. Plus, the compact sponges are easier to stack, so there's no toppling over when you open the cabinet. These all-natural sponges are made from cellulose and can be used on cookware, fine tableware and more.