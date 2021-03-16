5 Dietitian-Approved Things You Can Buy on Amazon to Help You Poop

Eating plenty of fiber-rich foods can increase the weight and size of your stool, as well as make it softer. Sounds a little gross, but this nutrient is absolutely necessary to keep you regular. It's estimated that 95% of Americans don't eat enough fiber, which may explain why so many of us suffer from constipation. Incorporating these foods (plus fresh fruits, veggies and whole grains) into your diet each day can help keep everything running smoothly.