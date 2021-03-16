5 Dietitian-Approved Things You Can Buy on Amazon to Help You Poop

Feeling constipated? Keep these items on hand to help get things moving naturally.
Jaime Milan; Reviewed by Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
March 16, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Constipation can range from mildly annoying to downright painful, and unfortunately it's a super common condition—around 2.5 million Americans seek medical help for constipation each year. But if you're feeling bloated or having fewer than three bowel movements per week, there's probably no need to turn to laxatives or pills (unless your doctor has prescribed them). These natural remedies can help you poop and improve your overall gut health to keep things humming along like they should.

Related: What Happens in Your Body When You're Constipated

5 Amazon Items That’ll Help You Poop 

A Yoga Mat

Exercise is important for overall health, but it can also ease constipation by helping your body move food through your intestines. Daily exercise—even if it's just a walk around the block with your dog or a Youtube workout in your living room—is necessary to keep your colon (read: waste) moving. Yoga may be particularly helpful for constipation because twists and bends can help gently massage your digestive tract. Plus, gentle yoga may help reduce stress, which is linked to constipation.

Amazon Basics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat
SHOP IT
Amazon

Fiber-Rich Foods

Eating plenty of fiber-rich foods can increase the weight and size of your stool, as well as make it softer. Sounds a little gross, but this nutrient is absolutely necessary to keep you regular. It's estimated that 95% of Americans don't eat enough fiber, which may explain why so many of us suffer from constipation. Incorporating these foods (plus fresh fruits, veggies and whole grains) into your diet each day can help keep everything running smoothly.

Related: 3-Day Meal Plan to Help You Poop

A Squatty Potty

I'll be the first to admit that I made fun of the Squatty Potty when I first saw it on infomercials. But after a gut health doctor recommended it for better posture on the toilet, I thought twice before dismissing it. Turns out, most American toilets are not conducive for optimal pooping posture (yep, there's a "right" way to poop), and the Squatty Potty can help get you aligned and ready to…well, you know. 

Squatty Potty The Original Bathroom Toilet Stool, 7 Inch height, White
SHOP IT
Amazon

Water Bottle

Staying hydrated is key to easing constipation, since it can help soften your stool and make it easier to pass. Plus, drinking enough water will help keep your bowel movements more regular. Buying a cute, reusable water bottle like this one will remind you to keep chugging H2O all day long.

Water Bottle with Motivational Time Marker & Straw
SHOP IT
Amazon

Tea

Warm liquids can help relax your colon muscles to keep things moving along, and peppermint may ease an upset stomach. Plus, you'll get a little hydration boost from the water. Next time you feel stopped up, try brewing a cup of peppermint tea and sipping it slowly. 

Twinings of London Pure Peppermint Herbal Tea Bags, 20 Count (Pack of 1)
SHOP IT
Amazon
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com