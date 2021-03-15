Le Creuset’s Popular Cast-Iron Braiser Is Back in Stock—and I’ll Be Adding One to My Cart ASAP

The Le Creuset Braiser will become your go-to piece of cast-iron cookware. While the braiser is specifically designed for braising meat or vegetables, the pan can also be used for frying, steaming and any other kind of cooking you can think of. Thanks to the wide base, you can brown meat in a single layer, which ensures even cooking every time. Plus, the interior of the pan is made of a light enamel, so you can keep an eye on the color of your food without worrying about it burning.