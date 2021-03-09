This $7 Tool Will Keep Your Produce Fresh and Help It Last Longer in the Fridge

Here at EatingWell, we know the importance of eating fruits and vegetables every day. Whether it's a smoothie, salad or roasted vegetable side dish, there are plenty of delicious ways to enjoy your daily servings of fruits and veggies. But the one tricky part of eating fresh produce is making sure it stays in peak condition after you get home from the store.
Luckily, I discovered OXO's GreenSaver Crisper Insert, which is designed to keep your fruits and veggies fresh. Fruits and vegetables naturally give off ethylene gas, which speeds up the ripening process (not ideal when you need your produce to last all week). To combat that, the OXO tool contains a carbon filter that absorbs the gas to prolong the state of your produce.
To use, simply place the insert in the produce drawer of your refrigerator. The carbon filter lasts 90 days before it needs to be changed. The insert has a helpful date indicator on the top to remind you when it's time to swap filters. (If you're doing the math, you'll only need four filters for the whole year, which you can buy in one refill pack, buy it: OXO, $10.)
This tool is an easy way to keep your produce in tip-top shape, and it's affordable in more ways than one. First, the insert is just $7 (or buy a pack of two for $10). Second, because the insert is designed to keep produce from spoiling, it means you won't be throwing out food because it's gotten too ripe before you've had a chance to eat it.
With this simple insert, you can keep your fruits and vegetables in their best (and most delicious!) condition. And if you're wondering what should and shouldn't go in the fridge, check out this list for the best way to store fruits and vegetables.