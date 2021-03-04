This Is the #1 Way to Keep Your Microwave Clean

Whether it's at home or at the office, a dirty microwave is no fun. And with all the grooves and crevices, it can be a pain to clean (even with this nifty TikTok hack for making it easier to cut through the crud). So, naturally, the smartest thing to do to is to prevent it from getting dirty in the first place—and these reusable silicone lids are my secret for doing just that. At just $15 for a pack of three, it's a valuable addition to your kitchen.