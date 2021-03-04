This Is the #1 Way to Keep Your Microwave Clean

Whether it's at home or at the office, a dirty microwave is no fun. And with all the grooves and crevices, it can be a pain to clean (even with this nifty TikTok hack for making it easier to cut through the crud). So, naturally, the smartest thing to do to is to prevent it from getting dirty in the first place—and these reusable silicone lids are my secret for doing just that. At just $15 for a pack of three, it's a valuable addition to your kitchen.
By simply topping my plate or bowl with one of the three different-sized lids whenever I reheat something, I'm able to keep my microwave super clean. Literally—I can't tell you the last time I actually had to clean it. These BPA-free lids take the place of wasteful plastic wrap (side note: is that even safe to microwave?) and unlike when you top your bowl or plate with another plate to try and prevent the mess, these lids are heat resistant up to 450 degrees F, so you won't scald your fingertips removing it.
To clean these lids, I give them a quick rinse under the tap and, conveniently, they're also dishwasher-safe, which is nice for those night when I'm feeling lazy. And the set of three means you always have a clean one ready to use. Plus, I love how thin they are—I store them in a kitchen drawer right next to my microwave.
While I primarily use these lids for microwaving, they have other uses as well. The three different sizes (7, 9 and 11 inches) fit on top of standard pots and pans and can take the place of bulky metal lid to help you free up even more space in your cabinets. You can also use them in place of plastic wrap or tin foil to cover things in the fridge. Not to mention, I love their fun color scheme!
If you're like me and not a fan of cleaning out a messy microwave, then you need this set of reusable silicone lids. It's really the number one way to keep it clean!