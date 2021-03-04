Give Your Kitchen Table a Spring Makeover with Personalized Help from Ree Drummond

Along the way, Drummond shares some helpful tips that will make your table feel extra special. Want to add some flowers to the table for a burst of spring? Try using a pitcher instead of a vase to hold your centerpiece. Or maybe you want to make the flowers yourself out of napkins? To do so, simply lay out your napkin and grab a fork. Place the fork in the center of the napkin and pinch a little bit of fabric between the center tongs. Then, twist the fork so the napkin starts to gather in a circular shape. Drummond then places it in a bowl and adds some greenery for the perfect napkin rose.