Give Your Kitchen Table a Spring Makeover with Personalized Help from Ree Drummond

After a long and cold winter, I'm more than ready to bring a little bit of spring into my home. One easy way I can do that is by adding a pop of color to my tablescape. While attractive tableware is a fun and quick way to change things up, colorful plates can actually help you eat more mindfully. But with so many gorgeous options to choose from, it can be hard to figure out what patterns to pair together, and that's where Ree Drummond comes in.
As part of Walmart's Cook Shop, Drummond shared a video entitled "Set the Table with The Pioneer Woman." This interactive video works like a choose-your-own adventure, with Drummond walking you through the different options for setting a table. The video helps you choose everything you'll need including tablecloths, plates, serving platters and more, all from the Pioneer Woman collection.
Along the way, Drummond shares some helpful tips that will make your table feel extra special. Want to add some flowers to the table for a burst of spring? Try using a pitcher instead of a vase to hold your centerpiece. Or maybe you want to make the flowers yourself out of napkins? To do so, simply lay out your napkin and grab a fork. Place the fork in the center of the napkin and pinch a little bit of fabric between the center tongs. Then, twist the fork so the napkin starts to gather in a circular shape. Drummond then places it in a bowl and adds some greenery for the perfect napkin rose.
Whether you're hosting a formal gathering, small get-together or weeknight family meal, Drummond's collection has everything you need to make your table feel bright. Choose your own table setting, or shop some of our favorite picks below.